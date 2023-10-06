Mumbai building blaze: CM Shinde orders fire safety audits of all SRA buildings

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Against the backdrop of the devastating blaze in a residential building in Goregaon in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, resulting in the deaths of seven persons and injuries to 62, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to carry out fire audits of all Slum Rehabilitation Authority buildings.

Seven people, including two minors, were killed and 62 injured, of which five are critical, in a fire in Jay Bhavani SRA building.

Shinde visited the site of fire and also met some of the injured who have been admitted in Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Shinde said a special officer will be appointed for the purpose of conducting fire safety audits of SRA buildings so that incidents like the one in Goregaon can be avoided.

Meanwhile, state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is holding additional charge as guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban district, ordered concerned officials to set up a special committee to probe the Goregaon fire.

The committee will have to submit its report within a fortnight, Lodha said.

SRA buildings are constructed for slum dwellers after land they are occupying is cleared for development by private entities.

The private entities fund the rehabilitation of these persons and also get return on investment by constructing homes for sale in the open market. PTI KK BNM BNM