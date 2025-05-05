Mumbai building watchman gets 5-year jail for molesting girl in lift; court says he broke trust

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) A Mumbai court has sentenced a residential building's watchman to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl inside an elevator, saying the accused breached the trust placed on him by members of the housing society where he worked.

Special judge for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), A D Lokhande, recently pronounced the 30-year-old watchman, in jail for nearly five years, guilty and in its detailed order, noted his period of detention can be set off against the sentence.

In the detailed order available on Monday, the court observed the prosecution has proved the crime was committed by the accused in the building's elevator when the victim was 10 years old.

"There was no one in the lift to rescue the victim from the clutches of the accused. The girl faced sexual harassment at the hands of the accused. It was certainly mental trauma for her," it said.

"The accused had broken the trust placed on him by housing society members. Considering all the aspects, I am not inclined to take any lenient view," the court held, while sentencing the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, the judge noted the watchman has been in jail since 2020 following his arrest in the case and hence, he is entitled to get set off for period undergone in detention.

The incident took place in Mumbai's suburb of Kandivali in November 2020.

Additional public prosecutor Geeta Malankar submitted that the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused.

The accused was working as a watchman in a housing society. He committed breach of trust and hence, should be punished, the prosecution argued.

However, the defence contended the victim had wrongly identified the accused during the trial.

There was a quarrel between the complainant (victim's family) and the accused. Hence, a false complaint was lodged against the accused in order to take revenge, the defence claimed.

The court, after evaluating the evidence presented by the prosecution, noted the accused took undue advantage of the situation and molested the minor girl.

"The accused had been appointed as a watchman in the housing society. Generally, they (watchmen) are appointed in housing societies in order to prevent unwarranted entry of outsiders who would commit any objectionable or illegal act in the society," the court observed.

In the present case, the accused, who is himself a watchman, took advantage of the victim, it said.

"The sole evidence of the victim transpires credence and was sufficient to hold the accused guilty," the court said. PTI AVI RSY