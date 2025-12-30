Mumbai bus accident: BEST announces Rs 2 lakh aid each to families of four victims

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four persons killed in a bus accident in Bhandup area of Mumbai.

The civic-run public transport body also ordered an immediate departmental probe into the December 29 incident that left 10 people injured.

The incident occurred when a wet-leased BEST bus crashed into pedestrians near Bhandup railway station.

"Expressing condolences to the victims of this unfortunate accident, the BEST Undertaking is committed to providing appropriate medical assistance and support to the injured in the accident, and also conveying its condolences to the families of the deceased," according to a release issued by BEST.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The BEST has been providing appropriate medical treatment and assistance under its health initiatives. All necessary support would be extended to those undergoing treatment as per prevailing norms, the release said.

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi has directed the assistant general manager (Operations and Engineering) to probe the accident immediately through an internal departmental committee and submit a detailed report at the earliest, it said. PTI KK NSK