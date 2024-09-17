Mumbai businessman cheated of Rs 96.5 lakh; one booked

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 96.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

As per a complaint lodged with the police at Dombivili in Thane district, the accused, Mehul Motilal Jethwa, owner of Vishwam Properties, purchased steel products worth Rs 1.24 crore from the complainant in September last year but allegedly only paid him Rs 27.5 lakh, an official said.

Jethwa made the transactions between September 2023 and May 2024 but failed to clear dues worth Rs 96.5 lakh, the complaint stated.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case. PTI COR ARU