Mumbai businessman receives extortion call for Rs 20 lakh from member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

The complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.

The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.