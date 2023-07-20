Mumbai: Businessman Sujit Patkar sent in ED custody till July 27 in BMC Covid centres case

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and another person in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till July 27 in a money laundering case related to `irregularities' in the jumbo COVID-19 treatment centers in Mumbai.

The ED arrested Patkar and doctor Kishore Bisure on Wednesday night.

The two were produced before the special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases M G Deshpande on Thursday.

The Central probe agency sought their custody for eight days, saying it needed to interrogate them to unearth the conspiracy.

The court sent Patkar and Bisure in the ED custody till July 27.

Patkar and his three partners are accused of fradulently bagging contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for setting up or managing COVID-19 field hospitals -- called `jumbo centers' -- in the city during the pandemic.

Bisure was the dean of a jumbo center at Dahisar. PTI AVI KRK