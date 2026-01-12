Mumbai can’t be separated from Maharashtra: Fadnavis; slams Uddhav and Raj

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, saying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is the battle of survival for the cousins, not for Marathi people.

He said Mumbai is an inseparable part of Maharashtra and no one can dare to break it away.

Responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body will be the last one for Marathi people, Fadnavis said, "Your own survival is at stake.

"This is not the last election for Mumbai and Marathi people; your own survival is at stake," he said while addressing a Mahayuti rally at iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

He emphasised that only Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra.

"Under a three-language policy, one can learn any language of their choice, but Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra," he added.

He said the Mahayuti flag will unfurl atop the Mumbai municipal corporation.

He showed old videos of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray attacking each other. PTI MR NSK