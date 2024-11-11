Mumbai: Carcasses of 14 stray dogs stuffed gunny bags, dumped in nullah; case registered

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Carcasses of 14 stray dogs were found stuffed in gunny bags and dumped in a nullah in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a first information report against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.

Locals noticed gunny bags with decomposed carcasses in a nullah in the Sai Nagar area of Kandivali on Saturday and alerted the police, he said.

A video of the carcasses inside the nullah went viral on social media.

A resident of the area said, ''It is chilling and horrifying. The condition in which the animals were found is heartbreaking, and it raises serious concerns about how they were treated before their deaths." PTI ZA ARU