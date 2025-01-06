Mumbai: Case against firm, management for duping investors of Rs 13.48 cr

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Directors of a firm were booked for duping investors of Rs 13.48 crore after promising attractive returns on deposits, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

He identified the accused as Platinum Hern Private Limited director Sarvesh Ashok Surve, Victoria Covalenko, CEO Taufiq Riyaz alias John Carter, general manager Tania Cosatova and company store in charge Valentina Kumar, among others.

"The irregularity came to light on Monday when several investors realised they had been cheated by the firm, which operates 'Torres' brand. They gathered at Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar West after getting information that several branches of the firm in Mumbai and neighbouring areas had shut," he said.

A complainant, a 31-year-old vegetable seller from Khar, said he had invested money between June and December 2024 after being promised high returns by the firm.

"The firm had promised 6 per cent weekly returns on investment in moissanite (naturally occurring silicon carbide used for jewellery and in industrial applications)," he said.

The investors received some money till December 30 after which the company stopped payments, he said, adding the complaint was filed at Shivaji Park police station.

A case of cheating, breach of trust and other offences was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act against Platinum Hern Private Limited and its management, the official said. PTI DC BNM