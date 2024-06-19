Mumbai: Case registered against unidentified persons for sending bomb threat emails

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to more than 60 establishments in Mumbai, including the civic body, prominent hospitals and colleges, an official said on Wednesday.

The emails were received on Monday and Tuesday.

An email threatening that bombs had been planted was sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other prominent establishments. A similar email was received by prominent hospitals and colleges in the city.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC at Azad Maidan police station against the sender, the official said.

Police conducted security checks of those establishments and later it came to light that somebody played a mischief as nothing suspicious was found at all these places. PTI DC NSK