Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Deshmukh - both leaders of different NCP factions - meet Nawab Malik

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Deshmukh, who belong to two different factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, days after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Bhujbal said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he met Malik at his residence here and enquired about his health.

Bhujbal supports the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He was one of the nine party MLAs who took oath as ministers last month, a move that led to the party's split.

Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP camp led by party founder Sharad Pawar, also met Malik at the latter's home.

Talking to reporters, he said Malik was jailed for political reasons.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he will soon meet Malik.

Malik, Deshmukh and Raut were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in different cases of money laundering.

On Monday, Malik was discharged from a private hospital here, after the Supreme Court last week granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

The ED arrested Malik in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case allegedly linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The 64-year-old politician has been undergoing treatment at the private hospital since May 2022 for a kidney-related ailment. PTI PR NP