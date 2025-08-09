Mumbai child trafficking case: Main accused held in Shivaji Nagar

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The prime accused in a child trafficking case in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area was arrested on Saturday, taking the number of persons held so far to five, a police official said.

The probe into the case began after a 6-day-old boy was rescued by police, leading to the arrest of four persons, including the infant's parents, he said.

"Today, we arrested prime accused Nabil Rizwan Sheikh alias Sameer," the official said.

After being tipped off by social activist Dr Binu Varghese, the police had, on Wednesday, caught two women, identified as Nazima Sheikh alias Nasreen and Fatima Mehmoobali, red-handed while accepting Rs 4.5 lakh for the child.

It came to light that Rs 1 lakh had been paid as advance to the child's parents, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said. PTI ZA BNM