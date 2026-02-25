Mumbai civic body asked to ensure AI, IoT-driven system to track pollution: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Mumbai civic body has been directed to prepare a dynamic monitoring system based on Internet of Things (IoT) and AI to track sources of air pollution in the city.

Air pollution will not be monitored effectively unless its system is based on IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Fadnavis said in the legislative council.

During the Question Hour, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab raised the issue of air pollution in the Kherwadi area of Bandra in Mumbai. He also pointed out various sources of pollutants, especially the construction of buildings and infrastructure projects.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde pointed out anomalies in the Air Quality Index information and said data from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board should be relied upon.

Fadnavis said, "We have directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to prepare a dynamic monitoring system based on IoT and AI." Such a system can track 100 per cent pollutant sources, be it government or private, infrastructure projects, the CM said.

"Unless (the system is) 100 pc IoT and AI-based, it will not happen. We have given such instructions and we will ensure that it is completed at the earliest," he added.

Several members also raised concerns over rising pollution levels in different parts of the state. PTI PR GK