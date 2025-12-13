Mumbai civic body conducts lottery draw for 426 houses

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday conducted an online draw for 426 houses received under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.

The BMC said in a release that in the draw held at the corporation’s headquarters in south Mumbai, 373 applicants were declared successful, while 362 applicants were placed on the waiting list.

Information about successful applicants will be communicated via email, followed by letters and further instructions for document verification, it said.

The civic body also announced that a lottery for an additional 296 residential units, located in different parts of BMC’s jurisdiction and under the same regulations, will be conducted shortly. PTI KK NR