Mumbai civic body makes arrangements for B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body has made elaborate arrangements at various locations associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ahead of his 134th birth anniversary, to be celebrated on Monday.

Facilities, including drinking water, mobile toilets, sanitation services, medical aid centres, and control rooms, are made available at Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, and other locations in Mumbai, a release stated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) further stated that CCTV surveillance has been extended and lifeboats deployed near the seafront along with fire brigade teams. Ambulances and medical teams from the civic health department have been kept ready for emergencies.

A large number of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi (the cremation place of Ambedkar) in Dadar and Rajgruha (a memorial and house of the architect of the Constitution) on Monday.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed the civic administration to provide various civic amenities, the release said.

Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries, will pay floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi at 9:30 AM.

The BMC's Public Relations Department will organise a photo exhibition at Chaityabhoomi, showcasing rare photographs from the life of Dr. Ambedkar. A coffee table book on his inspiring life and legacy will also be available for purchase at the venue, the release said.

The civic body will live-stream the birth anniversary event on its official YouTube channel, with simultaneous broadcasts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the release said. PTI KK NSK