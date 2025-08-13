Mumbai civic body organises exhibitions, craft workshops under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has organised a series of events, including exhibitions, craft workshops and rangoli competitions, across Mumbai under the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day, an official release said on Wednesday.

The civic body said that the campaign, known in Marathi as ‘Gharoghari Tiranga’, is being held from August 2 to 15, marking its fourth consecutive year since its launch in 2022 under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The BMC has organised various activities, including flag festivals, cultural programmes, bike and cycle rallies, ‘tiranga’ marches, flag sales and distribution drives, marathons, rangoli competitions, flag-themed craft workshops, exhibitions, and letter writing to soldiers and police personnel, it said.

The corporation has also appealed to Mumbaikars to hoist the national flag at their homes and upload selfies, photographs or videos with the tricolour on https://harghartiranga.com. Citizens have also been encouraged to register as volunteers for the campaign, it said.

The initiative aims to instil patriotism and create awareness about the national flag, the release added. PTI KK NR