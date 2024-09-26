Mumbai civic body panel to probe woman's death after falling in drain

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Thursday announced a high-level probe into the death of a 45-year-old woman after falling in a storm water drain here after heavy rains.

The incident occurred at 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, police earlier said.

The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a three-member committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner (zone 3) Devidas Kshirsagar, will submit its report on the incident within three days.

Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and chief engineer (vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh are the other two members of the committee. PTI KK GK