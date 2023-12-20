Mumbai civic body planning punitive action to stop garbage dumping in drains

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday urged citizens not to dump garbage in drains and said it was planning punitive action against violators.

It collected 1,042 metric tons of debris and 139 tons of solid waste in the last fortnight under the 'deep cleaning' campaign.

"Citizens should not throw garbage again in the area where the cleanliness drive has been carried out, otherwise the cleaning efforts become futile. Citizens should not throw waste in drains at any place," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release stated.

It said the civic administration is considering taking strict punitive action against violators.

Around 3,700 workers were employed for the deep cleaning drive, besides 33 JCBs, 148 dumpers, 21 compactors, 69 water tankers, nine road sweeping machines, seven misting machines, six suction machines, and three litter picker machines.

Roads, footpaths, gutters, and drains are being cleaned under this campaign.

"It has been observed that citizens are frequently throwing garbage in drains of Mumbai after the deep clean drive," it said, adding that dumping waste in the drain blocks the wastewater drainage. PTI KK NSK