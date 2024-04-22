Mumbai civic body prunes branches of 22,334 trees ahead of monsoon season

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Ahead of the monsoon season, the Mumbai civic body has pruned 22,334 large and potentially hazardous tree branches.

It has also issued tree-trimming notices to 4,909 establishments situated in private and government-owned areas, as per a release.

The Garden Department has commenced the systematic and scientific pruning of branches from large and dangerous trees as a precautionary measure ahead of monsoon, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai has approximately 29.75 lakh trees under the BMC's jurisdiction and 15, 51,132 of them are located on private properties, while 10, 67,641 are on the government premises.

"Of the 1,862,246 trees lining the roadside, 1,13,534 required trimming and a total of 22,334 trees had already been pruned by April 19, while the pruning of the remaining trees will be completed by June 7," as per the release.

The civic body has also removed 386 of the 433 dead, infested or bent trees to address safety hazards.

It said the progress of tree trimming has been impeded by vehicles parked along roadsides and also urged citizens to cooperate by relocating parked vehicles.

In the past few years, some people have died and many others were injured due to the tree-fall incidents during the rainy season. PTI KK NSK