Mumbai civic body slaps fine Rs 2 lakh each on two construction firms for causing pollution

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Stop-work notices have been issued to 859 construction sites in Mumbai in the last two months and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each has been imposed on two construction firms for violating norms aimed at curbing air pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

Show-cause notices were served to 603 construction sites and notices were issued to a total of 2,955 constructions for not following the guidelines during this period, it said in a release.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh each was imposed on two companies in the Grant Road area here on Friday for violating the guidelines, the civic body added.

As the Air Quality Index of Mumbai worsened after the monsoon ended, the civic body on October 25 issued guidelines for the mitigation of air pollution and ordered construction firms to use sprinklers and fogging machines at their work sites to suppress dust. PTI KK KRK