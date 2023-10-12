Mumbai civic body to provide necessary facilities for Navratri festival, Chhath Puja

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide a single window system for giving permission to Navratri festival mandals and also ensure cleanliness and other facilities at Chhath Puja sites here, the civic body has said.

Advertisment

The BMC issued a circular on Wednesday about facilities it will provide during the nine-day Navratri festival, to begin from October 15, and Chhath Puja to be held next month.

The circular was issued after a meeting was held at the BMC headquarters under the chairmanship of Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is also Mumbai suburban guardian minister.

As per the circular, the BMC will implement a single window system for giving permission for the Navratrotsav mandals, set up artificial ponds for the immersion of idols of the Goddess, provide lighting and other necessary arrangements at the immersion points.

Advertisment

Mumbai has 82 Chhath Puja sites and the civic body will ensure cleanliness and other facilities at the sites.

The BMC will provide changing room facility at the puja sites, besides medical facilities and ambulances, the circular said.

Along with civic officials, the meeting was also attended by officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai police, city traffic police and other departments concerned. PTI KK GK