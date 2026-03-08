Mumbai civic chief directs strict action against unauthorised hawkers

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Sunday directed immediate and strict action against unauthorised hawkers, two days after a civic team was attacked during an eviction drive in Kandivli area.

According to the BMC, the R (South) ward officials were attacked by a mob while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive against unauthorised hawkers and damaged vehicles and machinery.

Police have arrested five persons and booked them under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Gagrani visited Vishwakarmanye Chowk (Lokhandwala Circle) in Kandivali and reviewed the situation following the incident in which a mob allegedly assaulted municipal officials and vandalised civic vehicles and equipment during the anti-encroachment operation on Friday.

The civic chief also met the officers and employees who were attacked and enquired about their condition, according to a release issued by the BMC.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 7) Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R (South) ward Aarti Golekar, along with civic and police officials, were present.

Gagrani instructed officials to take strict action against unauthorised hawkers as well as shopkeepers creating obstructions on footpaths, as per the release.

He also directed the removal of vehicles parked on roads causing inconvenience to traffic and pedestrians, and ordered the immediate closure of a pizza outlet whose delivery motorcycles were allegedly parked haphazardly.

Gagrani said unauthorised hawking and illegal structures on footpaths create obstacles for pedestrians and vehicular movement, and the civic body regularly undertakes action against such violations.

However, attacks on officials performing their duties are condemnable, and the administration has taken serious note of the incident, Gagrani said.

Preliminary findings indicated that, along with hawkers, some local college students were also part of the mob, and officials have been directed to initiate appropriate action, he added.

The BMC said eviction drives against unauthorised hawkers and encroachments obstructing pedestrians and traffic will continue. PTI KK NSK