Mumbai civic polls: 401 nominations received so far ahead of Dec 30 deadline

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A total of 357 nomination papers were filed on Monday, a day before the submission process closes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, taking the cumulative tally so far to 401.

The BMC stated that nomination papers will be accepted between 11 AM and 5 PM on Tuesday.

Of the 357 nominations filed at 23 Returning Officers’ offices across the city, the highest 29 papers were filed at K-west and P-North wards.

In the first four working days, just 44 nominations were filed across the city, according to a release.

A total of 1,225 nomination forms were distributed on the fifth day of the nomination process across 23 returning officer (RO) offices in the city since December 23, when the poll schedule was declared.

Over five days, a total of 11,568 nomination forms have been distributed, the BMC added.

The maximum forms on a single day were distributed on December 23 (4,165), followed by December 24 (2,844), December 26 (2,040), December 27 (1,294), and December 29 (1,225).

Elections for 227 seats will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on the following day. PTI KK NSK