Mumbai (PTI): As many as 41.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first eight hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, officials said.

Polling began across 227 wards in the city at 7.30 am amid tight security, and will continue till 5.30 pm.

Data showed that ward no 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 53.34 per cent, while ward no 227 in Colaba area in South Mumbai reported the lowest turnout of 15.73 per cent.