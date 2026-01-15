National

41.08% voter turnout recorded till 3.30 pm in BMC polls

NewsDrum Desk
People wait outside a polling booth before casting their votes in the civic polls, in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Mumbai (PTI): As many as 41.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first eight hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, officials said.

The average voter turnout stood at 41.08 per cent at 3.30 pm, said a BMC spokesperson.

Polling began across 227 wards in the city at 7.30 am amid tight security, and will continue till 5.30 pm.

Data showed that ward no 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 53.34 per cent, while ward no 227 in Colaba area in South Mumbai reported the lowest turnout of 15.73 per cent.

