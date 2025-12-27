Mumbai civic polls: 44 nomination papers filed till Sat; 10,343 forms distributed

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) As many as 35 nomination papers were filed on Saturday on the fourth day of the process for Mumbai civic polls scheduled for January 15, an official said.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the total number of nominations received so far has reached 44.

As per the schedule announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers began on December 23 and will continue till December 30.

The release said 1,294 nomination forms were distributed on Saturday from the offices of 23 Returning Officers in the city.

"On the first day, 4,165 nomination forms were distributed, followed by 2,844 forms on December 24 and 2,040 forms on December 26. With Saturday's figures, the total number of nomination forms distributed stands at 10,343," it said.

Votes will be counted on January 16. PTI KK BNM