6.98% voter turnout in first two hours of BMC polls

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the BMC elections, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Mumbai: An average of 6.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, officials said.

Polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements across Mumbai and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The average voter turnout stood at 6.98 per cent till 9.30 am, a BMC spokesperson said.

Data released by the civic body showed wide variations in voter participation across wards.

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

