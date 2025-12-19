Mumbai civic polls: AAP to contest all 227 seats, announces first list of 21 candidates

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will contest all 227 civic seats in Mumbai and announced its first list of 21 candidates.
"Despite being India's 'Urbs Prima', Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services," AAP said in a statement.
"The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. Every political party has looted Mumbai, prioritising their selfish interests over public good," the statement quoted AAP's Mumbai unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon as saying.
The AAP is not just the alternative but the solution, she said, adding that a few good people in the BMC is what Mumbai desperately needs.
"We know how to fix governance, under Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's leadership, we have done so in Delhi and Punjab, provided world class education, healthcare, water and electricity, without corruption and without debt," Menon said.
In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AAP got 5.16 per cent of the vote share and over 2,73,000 votes, she pointed out.
"We will better this feat this time round. We are getting tremendous support on the ground," the AAP leader said.
Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while results will be declared the next day. PTI MR BNM