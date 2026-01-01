Mumbai civic polls: BMC finalises 10,231 polling stations

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finalised 10,231 polling stations across the metropolis for civic polls to be held on January 15.

In a release issued on Thursday evening, BMC said 4,386 of these will be located in government and semi-government buildings, 702 in cooperative housing societies and 5,143 in private buildings.

The polling stations include closed, semi-closed and open structures, selected based on population, voter density and local geographical conditions to ensure a smooth polling process, the release said.

Elaborate preparations have been made to ensure smooth, transparent and accessible voting for over 1.03 crore electors, the release quoted BMC chief and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani as saying.

"The final ward-wise list of polling stations for all 227 wards has been published in accordance with State Election Commission guidelines. Voters must verify their designated polling stations in advance to avoid inconvenience on polling day," Gagrani said.

The BMC said special facilities will be provided for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities, including ramps, electricity, drinking water, toilets and voter assistance centres near polling locations.

Votes will be counted on January16. PTI KK BNM