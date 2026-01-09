Mumbai civic polls: Cong candidate claims man threatened him, asked him to withdraw; NC registered

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Mumbai civic poll Congress candidate Pramod Narvekar has submitted a complaint claiming he was threatened and asked to withdraw from the fray, a police official said on Friday.
Narvekar is contesting from ward number 87, the Vakola police station official said.
"On Wednesday night, after completing his election campaign, Narvekar went to his office located at Golibar Naka in Santacruz East. He has claimed a man entered his office and asked him to withdraw his nomination and stop campaigning. The man also issued a threat to his life," the official said.
Based on Narvekar's complaint, a non-cognisable (NC) case has been registered against the man and further probe is underway, the official added.
Polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will take place on January 15, while results will be declared the next day. PTI ZA BNM