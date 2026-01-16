Mumbai civic polls: Four former mayors, three former deputy mayors win

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Former mayors Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya emerged victorious in the Mumbai civic polls on Friday along with three former deputy mayors.

These wins come amid a bruising poll campaign centred around who the next mayor of the metropolis would be, with the Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena all playing the Hindu-Marathi identity card.

Pednekar won from Ward 192, Jadhav from Ward 202, Raut from Ward 191 and Vaidya from Ward 182. All four belong to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Former deputy mayors Suhas Wadkar won from Ward 41, Hemangi Waralikar from Ward 193, and Alka Kerkar won from ward 98. While Wadkar and Waralikar are from the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena, Kerkar belongs to the BJP.

Former mayor and Congress leader Chandrakant Handore's daughter Prajyoti Handore lost from Ward 140 in the Chembur-Govandi belt. However, Ankit Prabhu, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former mayor Sunil Prabhu, won from Ward 54 in Goregaon East.

Puja Mahadeshwar, wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, won from Ward 87 in Santacruz East, PTI KK BNM