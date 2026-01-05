Mumbai civic polls: JD(S) withdraws plaint against returning officers, Narwekar denies allegations

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) The Janata Dal (Secular) has withdrawn its complaint against returning officers in Colaba area of Mumbai over the alleged irregularities in the nomination process for civic polls amid a row over purported interference by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, a party leader said on Monday.

JD (S) leader and former MP Haribhau Rathod said he would pursue his personal complaint against Narwekar regarding alleged interference in the nomination process. He had alleged that Narwekar objected to his presence when he accompanied his son for the latter's nomination on December 30.

Narwekar, the BJP MLA from Colaba segment in south Mumbai, has dismissed the charges as "baseless" and politically motivated.

The controversy pertains to civic wards 225, 226, and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where relatives of Narwekar are contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. His brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar, and his sister-in-law, Harshita Shivalkar, are in the fray from these wards.

Some candidates from opposition parties had alleged that they were prevented from filing nominations to ensure the unopposed election of the speaker's relatives.

The JD(S) complaint against local Returning Officers (ROs) alleged that they didn't allow the party candidates to file their nominations from the civic wards in Colaba.

Simultaneously, various Opposition parties had accused Narwekar of violating the model code of conduct, interfering in the nomination process, and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.

Responding to the latest developments, Narwekar on Monday claimed the Janata Dal (S) withdrew its complaint after the nomination papers of two of its three candidates were accepted.

"The party itself informed the State Election Commissioner that it is withdrawing its complaint as two out of the three nominations have been accepted," Narwekar told reporters.

The JD (S) didn't even know the status of its own nominations and is trying to create a "fake narrative" against me, he added.

"There is no need to dwell further on this issue as the campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections is going on. The candidates have filed their forms as per the prescribed framework, and scrutiny has been completed," Narwekar added.

On former MP Rathod's assertion that his personal complaint is still pending, Narwekar said, "Whatever complaint is filed will be looked into by the authorities concerned. If there are no facts in the complaint, which is the reality, appropriate action will be taken." Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's demand for his suspension, Narwekar said he does not pay any attention to such remarks.

"There are some old wounds that pain more in winter," he said sarcastically.

Meanwhile, Rathod accused Narwekar of crying foul.

"He first made a mistake and is now blaming me for being in the premises of the (ROs) office. It is evident that he was trying to pressurise officials," the former MP said.

He demanded appropriate action against Narwekar for "threatening me and pressuring the government staff." "Narwekar remained at the office of the returning officer till 5 pm on December 30 and instructed officials to slow down the processing of nomination papers. Several remarks and alleged threats by Narwekar were captured on record," Rathod claimed.

Joining the opposition chorus against the Speaker, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Narwekar of threatening candidates.

"The speaker was there to ensure that opposition candidates' nominations are not accepted," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

He asked whether the Speaker's behaviour was appropriate. Why did the report not mention that the Speaker pressured the returning officer? he questioned.

He claimed the RO will be made a scapegoat in the case.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Mumbai civic body, are scheduled for January 15. Votes will be counted on the following day.