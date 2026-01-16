Mumbai civic polls: MNS' Killedar wins from ward covering Sena Bhavan, Raj's residence

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Friday met party workers after his candidate Yashwant Killedar won from ward 192 in Mumbai.

The ward covers Shivtirth, the residence of Thackeray.

Talking to reporters later, Killedar said even Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had called him and said Shiv Sena Bhavan, which the latter described as his heart, is part of this ward and he has to take care of it.

Killedar said the Thackeray cousins coming together helped him win in the polls.