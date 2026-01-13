Mumbai civic polls: Over 25,000 police personnel on duty on voting, counting days

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) More than 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and vote counting this week, an official said on Tuesday.

The security deployment will include 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 84 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) on polling and counting days, he said.

Polling for the 227-member BMC will take place on Thursday and votes will be counted the next day.

The official said elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the election process is conducted in a safe and peaceful manner.

In addition to the Mumbai police, Home Guards, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Delta Force, Riot Control Unit and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be deployed across the metropolis on poll duty, he added. PTI ZA RSY