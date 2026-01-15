Mumbai civic polls: RSS seeks action against two candidates over misuse of its name

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Konkan division of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has urged the State Election Commission to cancel the candidature of two contestants in the Mumbai civic polls for allegedly projecting themselves as being backed by the organisation.
In a complaint submitted to the SEC, the RSS objected to the claims allegedly made by Vaishali G and Prashant G, contesting from wards 118 and 122, respectively, that they were “RSS-backed” candidates. The organisation said the claims were false and unauthorised.
The letter, signed by RSS Konkan division chief Vitthal Kamble, said that both candidates were fielded by the Desh Janhit Party and had no permission to use the RSS name or project its support in their campaign material.
Calling itself a cultural organisation, RSS said it does not support or endorse any political party or individual candidate. Such false claims were creating confusion among voters and amounted to deliberate attempts to mislead the electorate, it said.
The organisation appealed to the SEC to take appropriate legal action against the two candidates, including cancellation of their candidature, for violating the model code of conduct.
Polling for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Mumbai civic body, was held on January 15. Votes will be counted on January 16.
The commission is yet to respond to the complaint. PTI ND NR