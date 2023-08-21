Mumbai: CM undertakes surprise visit to civic-run KEM hospital, asks officials to reopen six shut wards after repairs

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday made a surprise visit to civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai and inquired about the availability of facilities.

He instructed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials to undertake repairs of six shut wards of the hospital.

"It was a surprise visit after I came to know that six wards of KEM Hospital were shut. Once these wards are ready after repairs, they can accommodate 400 to 450 patients. I spoke to patients and their kin and assured them no one will miss out on treatment due to lack of money," the CM told reporters after the visit.

Shinde, who was in central Mumbai to attend a function, toured the hospital in Parel late in the evening.

"I found some facilities and services in the hospital in good condition. Work on the shut wards will begin in two days. I have asked authorities to conceal open wires etc," the chief minister added.

The visit comes after the deaths of 18 persons in a 24-hour period recently in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane district.

A panel set up to probe the deaths is likely to give its report by August 26. PTI ND BNM BNM