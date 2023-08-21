Mumbai: CM undertakes surprise visit to civic-run KEM hospital to inquire about facilities

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday made a surprise visit to civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai and inquired about the availability of facilities.

Shinde, who was in central Mumbai to attend a function, toured the hospital in Parel late in the evening, an official who accompanied the CM said.

"Shinde inquired about the facilities and machinery available at KEM hospital's ICU ward. He also interacted with doctors and other hospital staff," said the official.

The visit comes after the deaths of 18 persons in a 24-hour period recently in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane district.

A panel set up to probe the deaths is likely to give its report by August 26. PTI ND. BNM BNM