Mumbai: Coast Guard officer suffers heart attack, traffic cop rushes him to hospital

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A traffic constable blocked vehicular movement on a busy bridge in the city for some time and rushed an Indian Coast Guard officer to hospital in time after he suffered a heart attack.

Coast Guard officer Prashant Roy, who survived due to timely medical intervention, was travelling with three colleagues when he collapsed on Monday, a police official said.

Their car was on the Vakola bridge in the Santacruz West area, he said.

Traffic police earlier identified the officer as belonging to the Navy, but it was later clarified that he was from the Coast Guard.

After being informed by Roy’s colleagues, on-duty constable Shrikant Navle of the Vakola traffic division briefly stopped the traffic. He got onto his two-wheeler, kept clearing the road and led the car to the nearby civic-run V N Desai Hospital in about five minutes, the official said.

Navle said the Coast Guard official was going from Powai to Worli in his private car when he complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. “It was challenging to clear the road as there were VIP movements that day,” he said.

He was taken to the hospital within a few minutes which saved his life, said the police official. PTI ZA KRK