Mumbai coastal road must remain toll-free: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: The Congress on Monday said that the coastal road, which is important for Mumbaikars, should remain toll-free.

The first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The 53-km-long coastal road, named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend to Dahisar.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress' Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said, "A route of the coastal road was partially thrown open to the public today after its inauguration was postponed several times. Former chief minister, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, had conceptualised the project, and then CM Prithviraj Chavan took major steps to implement it. The current leaders should not try to take complete credit for the work."

The coastal road is important for Mumbaikars and should be kept toll-free, she said.

Gaikwad further said that when the Maharashtra government sought permission for the project from the Union Environment Ministry, it had agreed to dedicate one lane of the coastal road for public transport.

"During the budget, the administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said new ways would be explored to increase revenue and sustain the coastal road. Since the conception stage of the project, the Congress has maintained that this coastal road should remain toll-free," the party leader said.