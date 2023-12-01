Mumbai company donates wind turbines worth Rs 5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirupati, Dec 1 (PTI) The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams, the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, received wind power equipment worth Rs 5 crore, apart from buses and funds for medical facilities, and official said on Friday .

Advertisment

A Mumbai-based manufacturer donated 800 kilowatt power-generating wind turbines worth Rs 5 crore to TTD over Thursday and Friday, the official added.

The turbines, donated by Vish Wind Infrastructure Ltd, will generate 18 lakh units of power per year and save Rs 1 crore annually for the temple body.

TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy visited the installation worksite of the turbines on Friday.

Advertisment

"The power generation will be started by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy after getting approval from the government," TTD said in a press release.

Vish Wind Infrastructure had earlier installed two wind turbines, 15 years ago, which generate 1.03 megawatts of power to meet TTD's needs, and maintains them as well. It will also take care of the new turbines and windmill, the release added.

Chennai-based SRM University donated two buses worth Rs 80 lakh to TTD on Friday. The buses with their keys were handed over by senior SRM University officials P Satyanarayanan and Narayana Rao to Dharma Reddy in front of the Srivari Temple.

On Thursday, Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) donated Rs 1.51 crore to TTD-run Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Care Hospital to purchase medical equipment. HAL's contribution will help the hospital set up operation theatres and anaesthesia workstations as well as purchase ventilators. PTI STH ANE