Mumbai concrete road works will be of top quality, IAS officer to oversee them: Minister

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring that no concrete road work in Mumbai is of substandard quality, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday in the legislative council.

He said a senior bureaucrat has been tasked with coordinating road concretization projects in Mumbai and ensuring they are executed by adhering to top quality standards and safety protocols.

He was responding to a starred question raised by BJP MLC Prasad Lad.

Unstarred questions are those to which written answers are given by ministers, while 'starred questions' are those to which answers are desired to be given orally on the floor of the House.

"To ensure proper coordination of all road concretization projects in Mumbai, a decision has been taken to appoint an IAS officer. This officer will be responsible for overseeing the quality and progress of the work," Samant said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds urban development and public works (state enterprises) portfolios, on Monday.

Addressing opposition criticism over the exclusion of council members from the meeting, the minister assured that a separate meet with MLCs would be convened soon. PTI ND RSY