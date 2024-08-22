Mumbai Cong protests, seeks JPC to probe Hindenburg allegations against SEBI chief, Adani group

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) must probe the allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research against Securities and Exchange Board chairperson Madhabi Buch and the Gautam Adani group.

Leading a protest of her party outside the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai, Lok Sabha MP Gaikwad said the central probe agency raids opposition leaders but is turning a blind eye in the SEBI-Adani case.

"Our demand is that JPC must be formed to probe the Hindenburg allegations," Gaikwad said and questioned why Buch had not yet resigned as SEBI chief.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book, while the Adani Group has termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious.

The group has claimed it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. PTI MR BNM