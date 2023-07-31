Mumbai: Cong workers detained during candle march against Manipur violence

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) More than 60 Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police while staging a candle march at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Monday to condemn the Union government's alleged inaction on violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, an official said.

Around 300 Congress workers participated in the march organised by the Mumbai Congress Committee in front of CSMT around 7 pm, he said.

The march was led by the party's Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad, he said.

Personnel from Azad Maidan police station stopped the march and detained more than 60 leaders and workers, he said.

Protestors raised slogans against the Union government for its alleged inaction over the incident in Manipur, where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 3. PTI DC ARU