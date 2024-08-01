Mumbai Congress chief names party's assembly in-charges for city

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) As part of preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has appointed assembly in-charges in all six parliamentary constituencies in the city.

Talking to PTI, she said a few names have been replaced to boost the grassroots cadre.

The assembly in-charges will work to form the block committees and galvanize and activate the party's ground cadre. They will also act as co-ordinators between three grassroots workers and the leadership, she said.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Congress won just four seats out of the total 36 seats, while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party opened its account in Mumbai after a decade as Gaikwad wrested the Mumbai North Central parliamentary seat from the BJP.

The seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will begin from August 7. PTI MR NP