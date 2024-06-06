Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad meets Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here following her victory from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

She wanted to thank Thackeray for the support of his party, she said after visiting `Matoshree', the Sena chief's residence in Bandra.

Gaikwad, who had the support of allies NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) as candidate of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, won by more than 16,000 votes against the BJP's Ujjwal Nikam.

Congress, notably, had not won a single seat in Mumbai in 2014 and 2019. PTI MR KRK