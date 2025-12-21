Mumbai Congress discusses possible alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) A Congress delegation met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, a leader of the grand old party said.

The delegation was led by the All India Congress Committee Mumbai in-charge UB Venkatesh.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on civic governance, key urban challenges, and the need for inclusive development that genuinely serves the people of Mumbai, city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said in a statement.

“The interaction underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and democratic engagement in the days ahead,” she said.

The Congress has announced plans to contest the elections to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on its own, but is engaging with the VBA and other RPI (Republican Party of India) factions to align with it, she said.

Elections to the 29 civic corporations in the state, including the BMC, will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI MR NR