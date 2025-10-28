Mumbai Congress slams BJP over Metro station names, alleges insult to Maharashtra's icons

Mumbai Oct 28 (PTI) The Congress's Mumbai unit on Tuesday staged a protest over the names of several Metro stations on the Aqua Line, alleging that the BJP-led government had insulted great personalities of Maharashtra.

The Metro stations, including Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Acharya Atre Chowk, among others, carry the names of different companies as prefixes.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, who led the protest, criticised the decision to name the station near the Nehru Science Centre as just Science Centre, calling it an attempt to erase the legacy of India's first Prime Minister.

She also accused the BJP of promoting corporate interests over public sentiment and stated that the saffron party's "anti-Maharashtra attitude" and "disrespect towards eminent figures" would not be tolerated.

Congress leaders and workers held placards during the protest near the Siddhivinayak Metro station. PTI MR ARU