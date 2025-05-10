Mumbai Congress takes out Yatra in solidarity with armed forces

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The Mumbai unit of Congress on Saturday took out `Jai Hind Yatra' to express solidarity with the armed forces in the wake of the military conflict with Pakistan.

"Our country has always been peace-loving. But if anyone tries to undermine our country's identity, our soldiers have once again shown how to give a befitting reply," city unit chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.

"The Jai Hind Yatra is a humble tribute to express our gratitude and salute the bravery of all the soldiers who fight to protect and preserve the pride of our country," she said.

The march started from Kherwadi junction in Bandra, and ended at the district collector's office.