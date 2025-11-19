Mumbai Congress to start accepting filled forms from BMC poll aspirants from Nov 20

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress will start accepting the filled application forms from aspirants seeking tickets for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from November 20, the party said on Wednesday.

Mumbai Congress spokesperson and media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans said the aspirants have been asked to submit their forms at the Mumbai Congress office from November 20 to 25.

Elections to the municipal corporations, including the BMC, are expected to take place in January 2026.

The party has so far issued over 1,500 forms to aspirants. The completed applications will be scrutinised and interviews of eligible candidates will be conducted, he said.

Rajhans said the Congress is considering contesting the maximum number of seats in the civic polls and is also exploring an alliance with like-minded parties.

The Congress has earlier announced that it would contest all 227 seats in the BMC on its own, but is also trying to tie up with like-minded parties. On Wednesday, Congress leaders in Mumbai held talks with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on joining hands for the polls. PTI MR NP