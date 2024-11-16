Mumbai: Constable booked for sharing photo of postal ballot on social media

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against a police constable after he allegedly uploaded a photograph of his postal ballot paper on social media after exercising his franchise in the Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said on Saturday.

Constable Ganesh Shinde voted on a postal ballot for the Ashti assembly constituency in Beed district, said Balasaheb Wakchaure, returning officer of Malabar Hill seat in south Mumbai.

He said the constable allegedly clicked a photograph of the ballot paper from a polling booth at a facilitation centre and uploaded it on social media.

A case has been registered against Shinde at Gaodevi police station for violating the secrecy of the ballot paper, the official said.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Facilitation centres have been set up for police personnel and employees to cast their votes on postal ballot. PTI MR ARU