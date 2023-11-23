Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) A Mumbai police constable was dismissed from the force for allegedly being in a live-in relationship with a married woman and breaching her trust, an official said.

The conduct of constable Somnath Angule, who was attached to the Local Arms division in Tardeo in central Mumbai, had violated service rules and maligned the image of the force, the official said.

Angule, when he was posted at JJ police station in 2019, had an affair with a married woman and started living with her, he said.

The constable had given his name to the child they had and also promised to marry the woman, he said. He had signed on a stamp paper about their live-in relationship.

However, the woman approached senior police authorities when she found he was breaching her trust, following which he was suspended pending a departmental enquiry.

He was later reinstated and transferred to the Local Arms division at Tardeo.

Following the completion of the inquiry, he was terminated from service, the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM